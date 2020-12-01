Hainan bans disposable non-degradable plastic products

Disposable plastic bags and tableware that are non-degradable have been banned from production, sale and use starting from today in China's island province of Hainan.

The first batch of items banned under the strategy includes disposable plastic bags, packaging bags, meal boxes, bowls, drink cups and straws made from non-biodegradable polymers.

Hainan announced the comprehensive ban in February as part of an effort to cut “white pollution” in the province, which has been designated a national ecological civilization pilot zone.

From August, the province launched a pilot program on phasing out single-use non-degradable plastic products in a range of places such as Party and government organizations, state-owned enterprises, schools, tourist attractions, big supermarkets and hospitals.

Hainan has also been cultivating and developing eco-friendly substitutes for non-degradable plastic products.

It is expected to form a complete industrial chain of fully biodegradable materials and products between 2022 and 2023, in cooperation with industry.