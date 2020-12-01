News / Nation

Hainan bans disposable non-degradable plastic products

Xinhua
  23:16 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0
Disposable plastic bags and tableware that are non-degradable have been banned from production, sale and use starting from today in China's island province of Hainan.
Xinhua
  23:16 UTC+8, 2020-12-01       0

Disposable plastic bags and tableware that are non-degradable have been banned from production, sale and use starting from yesterday in China’s island province of Hainan.

The first batch of items banned under the strategy includes disposable plastic bags, packaging bags, meal boxes, bowls, drink cups and straws made from non-biodegradable polymers.

Hainan announced the comprehensive ban in February as part of an effort to cut “white pollution” in the province, which has been designated a national ecological civilization pilot zone.

From August, the province launched a pilot program on phasing out single-use non-degradable plastic products in a range of places such as Party and government organizations, state-owned enterprises, schools, tourist attractions, big supermarkets and hospitals.

Hainan has also been cultivating and developing eco-friendly substitutes for non-degradable plastic products.

It is expected to form a complete industrial chain of fully biodegradable materials and products between 2022 and 2023, in cooperation with industry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Lin Lixin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     