HKSAR gov't refutes groundless accusations of US report

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Wednesday vehemently refuted a report issued by a US congressional commission and firmly opposed the sweeping attacks and unfounded accusations in the Chapter on Hong Kong.

A spokesman for the HKSAR government said the report by the United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission is another vivid example of the blatant interference by the United States in Hong Kong's affairs, following the US Congress' successive passage of a host of laws against the HKSAR.

"It is hypocritical for the United States to introduce measures to attack China by creating issues in the HKSAR using the excuse of human rights, democracy and autonomy."

The spokesman stressed that it is totally untrue and biased to say that the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR pays no regard to the rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people or undermines the high degree of autonomy of the HKSAR.

Since the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong, stability has been restored to society and national security has been safeguarded in the HKSAR. Hong Kong people can continue to enjoy their basic rights and freedoms in accordance with the law.

Referring to the report's misguided views on Hong Kong's role as an international financial center, the spokesman pointed out that Hong Kong's financial markets and linked exchange rate system had continued to operate in a stable and orderly manner following the implementation of the national security law.

"The HKSAR government has the determination and capability to safeguard Hong Kong's long-term prosperity, stability and financial security for investors to continue operating here," said the spokesman.

"Capitalizing on the strengths of 'one country, two systems,' Hong Kong will harness the tremendous opportunities presented by the sustained reform and opening-up of the mainland market buttressed by Hong Kong's adherence to and connectivity with international rules and standards. Hong Kong's status as an international financial center will not change."

The HKSAR government will continue to discharge its duty to safeguard national security in Hong Kong in accordance with the law and without fear or anxiety and will not be intimated by the so-called sanctions unjustifiably imposed by foreign countries, said the spokesman.

With the Central People's Government's support, the HKSAR government will strive to forge ahead with renewed perseverance, he added.