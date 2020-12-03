Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 cases

China's National Health Commission said on Thursday that it received reports of 16 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

China's National Health Commission said on Thursday that it received reports of 16 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, all imported from outside the mainland.

The imported cases were reported in Shanghai, Guangdong, Shandong, Hubei and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Shanghai also reported two new suspected cases on Wednesday, who arrived from outside the mainland, the report read. No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 18 COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 3,889 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,654 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 235 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,567 by Wednesday, including 266 patients still receiving treatment, six of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 81,667 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There were eight suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by Wednesday, and 7,007 close contacts remained under medical observation.