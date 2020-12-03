China's one-legged female athlete shines in beauty contest

A one-legged Chinese contender at the World Orsay Pro beauty contest caught people's attention as she graced the ramp to compete.

A one-legged Chinese contender at the World Orsay Pro beauty contest caught people's attention as she graced the ramp to compete. Gui Yuna, the 36-year-old Chinese woman from Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, showed her best form and won the titles of Miss Qipao and Miss Bikini in Group B.

Gui lost her right leg at the age of seven in a car crash. At the age of 17, she started training in high jump, long jump and archery for amputees.

One of the highlights of her professional career as an athlete was in the 2004 Summer Paralympic Games in Greece, where she won the seventh place in women's long jump F42-46 event. She also broke the world record of women's high jump for amputees in 2007 National Games for Disabled Persons.

Before the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games, Gui served as a torch bearer. She won the National Model Worker award in 2015 as well.

Gui retired from professional sports in 2017, and then went to Yancheng, east China's Jiangsu Province, to start a business. Rising from scratch, she now owns her own brand for decorative paints.

Invited by the World Orsay Pro organizer Hua Bo, Gui attended the beauty contest in a hurry and without much training. But her habit of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and exercising helped her keep a good physical shape and shine on stage.

"Sports gives me optimism and makes me look younger than my peers. I hope more and more people can gain confidence from my action and join the fitness career," Gui told CGTN.