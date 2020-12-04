News / Nation

Factory raises US$3.8m for victims of disease leak

Xinhua
  00:07 UTC+8, 2020-12-04       0
A total of 25 million yuan (US$3.8 million) has been raised to compensate brucellosis cases caused by contaminated factory exhaust in 2019 in northwest China's Gansu Province.
Xinhua
  00:07 UTC+8, 2020-12-04       0

A total of 25 million yuan (US$3.8 million) has been raised to compensate brucellosis cases caused by contaminated factory exhaust in 2019 in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China’s Gansu Province, local authorities said yesterday.

As of Monday, a total of 10,528 people have been confirmed antibody-positive for brucella after the contaminated exhaust led to infections between July and August 2019, according to the provincial disease prevention and control center.

The infections were caused by the use of expired disinfectant at the Lanzhou biological pharmaceutical factory of China Animal Husbandry Industry Co Ltd, which produces animal brucellosis vaccines. The failed disinfections resulted in the bacteria entering the exhaust emitted by the factory.

Wei Qingxiang, deputy mayor of Lanzhou, said the CAHIC Lanzhou biological pharmaceutical factory is directly responsible for the incident and should bear the expenses for treating brucella-related symptoms of the cases throughout their lifetime.

The factory has raised the money to set up a designated fund.

So far, it has fully borne the medical expenses of victims and paid about 3.84 million yuan to 3,244 people.

Brucella is characterized by fever, malaise and headaches.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Lin Lixin
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     