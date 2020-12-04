News / Nation

Tycoon denied bail in HK on fraud charge

Shine
  01:23 UTC+8, 2020-12-04       0
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was denied bail on Thursday on a charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses his Apple Daily.
Shine
  01:23 UTC+8, 2020-12-04       0

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was denied bail on Thursday on a charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses his Apple Daily.

Lai, 73, and two senior executives of his company Next Digital, Royston Chow and Wong Wai-keung, were charged on Wednesday on suspicion of concealing from and falsely representing the use of their office to their landlord, a public corporation set up by the Hong Kong government.

The magistrate overseeing the hearing denied Lai bail but granted it to Wong and Chow, setting the next court date for April 16.

The charge stated they were not using the office space as permitted under the lease between 2016 to 2020, and had sub-let part of the premises, resulting in benefits to Apple Daily.

Next Digital, which suspended trading on Tursday, said in a statement it did not expect the charges to have an immediate impact on daily operations, as the company is operated by a team of management personnel. Its shares will resume trading on Friday.

Lai was among 10 people arrested on August 10 for suspected offenses including “collusion with a foreign country/external elements to endanger national security, conspiracy to defraud” and others. Lai was later released on bail.

Suspicion of colluding with foreign forces carries a maximum sentence of life in jail under the new security law.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
Apple
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     