Chinese mainland reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

China's National Health Commission said on Friday that it received reports of 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Thursday, two of which were domestically transmitted in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Fifteen cases were imported from outside the mainland and reported in Shanghai, Fujian, Henan, Shandong and Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

Shanghai also reported one new suspected case on Thursday, who arrived from outside the mainland, the report read. No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 12 COVID-19 patients were newly discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 3,904 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,666 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 238 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,584 by Thursday, including 271 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 81,679 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There were eight suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by Thursday, and 7,077 close contacts remained under medical observation.