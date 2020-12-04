TV presenter sued over sexual harassment case

The case is being watched very closely as it followed with the approval of China's first Civil Code last May, which provided an expanded definition of sexual harassment.

Supporters gathered in front of a Beijing court on Wednesday for a Chinese woman who filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against a renowned TV host as the case started trial in Beijing.

Zhou Xiaoxuan, 27, is suing Zhu Jun, a prominent television host whom she accuses of forcibly kissing her in 2014. The woman demands a public apology and 50,000 yuan (US$7,650) in compensation.

Zhu has denied the accusation and filed a defamation case against Zhou.

Zhou’s case is being watched very closely as it followed with the approval of China’s first Civil Code last May, which provided an expanded definition of sexual harassment and greater protection for victims.