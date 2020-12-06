News / Nation

HKSAR gov't official stresses education on Constitution, Basic Law

Xinhua
  23:16 UTC+8, 2020-12-06       0
It is the shared responsibility of Hong Kong society to enhance the awareness of the Constitution and the Basic Law, act in accordance with them, and firmly uphold their authority.
A senior official of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Sunday stressed the education on the Constitution and the Hong Kong Basic Law to correct the misunderstanding of some people about "one country, two systems."

The Constitution is not only the constitutional basis of "one country" but also serves as the legal basis and guarantee for "two systems," as the legislative basis and the source of effectiveness of the Basic Law, and as the cornerstone of Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, Matthew Cheung, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, said in an online article.

It is the shared responsibility of Hong Kong society to enhance the awareness of the Constitution and the Basic Law, act in accordance with them, and firmly uphold their authority, Cheung said.

Every Hong Kong resident should deeply understand the Constitution and the Basic Law and the relationship between "one country" and "two systems" and genuinely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as Hong Kong's prosperity, he said.

As Hong Kong has been pushed back on track since the national security law in the HKSAR took effect, Cheung said the government will continue to fend off and prevent acts endangering national security by means including various education, in particular school education.

On Friday, China's National Constitution Day, Hong Kong held an online forum to strengthen the understanding of Hong Kong society on the Constitution and the Basic Law.

