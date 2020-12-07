News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 3 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  11:21 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0
China's National Health Commission said Monday that it received reports of 15 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday.
Xinhua
  11:21 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0

China's National Health Commission said Monday that it received reports of 15 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, three of which were domestically transmitted in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Twelve cases were imported from outside the mainland and reported in Shanghai, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Fujian and Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 13 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 3,948 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,703 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 245 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,634 by Sunday, including 281 patients still receiving treatment, six of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 81,719 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There were five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Sunday, and 5,758 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Sunday also saw six newly reported asymptomatic cases arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, One imported asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 231 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, all of which were imported cases, the commission said.

By the end of Sunday, 6,897 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 112 deaths, had been reported in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 46 confirmed cases had been reported in Macau SAR, and 716 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

Altogether 5,567 COVID-19 patients in Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 46 had been discharged from hospitals in Macau SAR, and 574 in Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     