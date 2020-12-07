News / Nation

Procuratorates urged to enhance protection of minors

China's procuratorial agencies have been urged to improve their work in protecting minors' rights in litigations to meet new requirements in the country's Civil Code and law on the protection of minors.

The procuratorates have been asked to follow a principle of seeking the best interest of the minors as is required by the Civil Code, which is to take effect on January 1, 2021, according to a document issued by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) after a national meeting Monday.

Also, the newly-revised Law on the Protection of Minors, which will take effect from June next year, stipulates enhanced judicial relief in cases of violation of minors' rights and interests. The procuratorates should take active and effective measures to perform their duties in this regard, the document said.

Such work includes greater efforts to support the victims' claims in litigations related to sexual violations against minors as well as intensified work to curb the illegal collection and use of minors' personal information through the Internet or mobile phones, the document said.

The procuratorates have also been urged to improve their work to ensure proper care and guardianship of all children, which has been stipulated in the laws.

The SPP also called on the procuratorates to provide better support to migrant workers and other vulnerable groups in lawsuits to protect their legitimate rights.

