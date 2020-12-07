Birds of a feather join forces to create Chinese Transformers

Two Chinese men decided to join forces and fulfil their dream of making movable mecha figures, incorporating mecha elements into characters from China's greatest masterpieces.

“There are Transformers in America and Gundam in Japan,” said Xin Qidong, a die-hard mecha fan from Xianyang city in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. “We shall create our own.”

Xin, born in the 1990s, has been interested in mechanics and art since he was young. He was transfixed by the Transformers movies, and hatched the idea of making his own mecha models after seeing others doing so on the Internet when he was in college.

Yin Dajiang, born in the 1980s, is a bird of a feather. He has been fond of Transformers animation since he was young, and began to build mecha models after working a series of jobs. Yin met with like-minded Xin via the Internet.

They decided to join forces and fulfil their dream of making movable mecha figures, incorporating mecha elements into characters from China’s greatest traditional masterpieces such as “The Journey to the West” and “Romance of the Three Kingdoms.”

Yin and Xin said they want to be the first to promote Chinese mecha figures.

