Birds of a feather join forces to create Chinese Transformers

  21:02 UTC+8, 2020-12-07       0
Two Chinese men decided to join forces and fulfil their dream of making movable mecha figures, incorporating mecha elements into characters from China's greatest masterpieces.
Birds of a feather join forces to create Chinese Transformers
Imaginechina

It took Xin one to two years to make a complete model when he was in college.

Two Chinese men has decided to join forces and fulfil their dream of making movable mecha figures, incorporating mecha elements into characters from China's greatest masterpieces.

“There are Transformers in America and Gundam in Japan,” said Xin Qidong, a die-hard mecha fan from Xianyang city in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. “We shall create our own.”

Xin, born in the 1990s, has been interested in mechanics and art since he was young. He was transfixed by the Transformers movies, and hatched the idea of making his own mecha models after seeing others doing so on the Internet when he was in college.

Yin Dajiang, born in the 1980s, is a bird of a feather. He has been fond of Transformers animation since he was young, and began to build mecha models after working a series of jobs. Yin met with like-minded Xin via the Internet.

Birds of a feather join forces to create Chinese Transformers
Imaginechina

The design studio where Yin and Xin work is filled with different mecha figures.

They decided to join forces and fulfil their dream of making movable mecha figures, incorporating mecha elements into characters from China’s greatest traditional masterpieces such as “The Journey to the West” and “Romance of the Three Kingdoms.”

Birds of a feather join forces to create Chinese Transformers
Imaginechina

The metal hands with flexible joints can pick up objects and make a fist. 

Birds of a feather join forces to create Chinese Transformers
Imaginechina

Yin and Xin at work in their design studio.

Yin and Xin said they want to be the first to promote Chinese mecha figures. 

Birds of a feather join forces to create Chinese Transformers
Imaginechina

Yin in a mecha outfit

Birds of a feather join forces to create Chinese Transformers
Imaginechina

A mecha figure inspired by the image of Sun Wukong, or the Monkey King, the protagonist from the classic Chinese film “The Journey to the West.”

