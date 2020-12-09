News / Nation

HK arrests 8 for unauthorized assembly in July

Shine
  01:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-09       0
Hong Kong police said on Tuesday that they have arrested eight people who were suspected of offenses including unauthorized assembly.
Shine
  01:13 UTC+8, 2020-12-09       0

Hong Kong police said on Tuesday that they have arrested eight people who were suspected of offenses including unauthorized assembly.

The arrests, which included several former lawmakers, are tied to a July 1 demonstration in which thousands defied a protest ban and rallied on the streets against a national security law which took effect the day before.

The police said that on June 30, some people gathered outside the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal and instigated others to participate in an unauthorized assembly they planned to hold on Hong Kong Island the following day.

On July 1, some of them, together with other people, organized and led an unauthorized assembly in Wanchai of Hong Kong.

After in-depth investigation and consultation with the Department of Justice, the police arrested the eight people, aged between 24 and 64. Police said they are suspected of inciting, organizing and joining an unauthorized assembly, for which they could face a maximum of five years in prison.

Former opposition lawmakers Wu Chi-wai, Eddie Chu and Leung Kwok Hung, also known as Long Hair, were among the arrested, according to Facebook posts on their respective pages.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
Facebook
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     