Chengdu reports 4 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases

All close contacts of the cases in Chengdu have been traced and placed under medical observation. The places they visited in the past 14 days have also been disinfected.

CFP

Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, reported four new domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to the Chengdu health commission, one of the new cases, a 20-year-old woman surnamed Zhao, is the granddaughter of a couple who were confirmed to have contracted the disease on Monday.

Zhao has been to at least three bars and a nail salon in the past two weeks, which makes the screening process complicated and difficult. Authorities are urging people who have visited the bars to get tested.

Another patient, 72-year-old She, is the couple’s relative who stayed over at their home recently.

The other two cases, a 71-year-old woman surnamed Li and a 68-year-old woman surnamed Zhang, lived in the same village with the two confirmed patients.

As of 6am Tuesday, swab samples of 24,598 people in the city have been collected for nucleic acid tests. A total of 468 environmental and food samples have also been collected.

A 69-year-old man surnamed Li who works at a school canteen and lives in the same village with the couple got a positive result in the mass testing, but hasn’t shown any symptoms.

The first two infections were reported after the wife visited a local hospital in Pidu District after experiencing symptoms of a cough on Sunday. Later her husband was also diagnosed as a COVID-19 patient. Officials have said they are investigating the source of the infection in Sichuan’s largest city.