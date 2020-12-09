Chinese mainland reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

four of the new COVID-19 cases were locally transmitted in Sichuan Province.

China's National Health Commission said on Wednesday that it received reports of 15 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, four of which were locally transmitted in Sichuan Province.

Eleven cases were imported from outside the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 11 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 3,969 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,727 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 242 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,661 by Tuesday, including 284 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 81,743 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Tuesday, and 6,421 close contacts remained under medical observation.