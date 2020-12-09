Cyber-bullied COVID-19 patient speaks out

The young woman in Chengdu who has been cyber-bullied and had her private information leaked said her job is in marketing for clubs and she's also a victim.

The COVID-19 patient in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, who has been cyber-bullied and had her private information leaked said she's a victim and doesn't understand why so many people have attacked her. It's her first public statement since her infection was confirmed.

“I saw a torrent of online rumors about me, many of which were slanderous and abusive," the 20-year-old woman surnamed Zhao said in a statement released this morning on news platform TouTiao. "I truly don’t understand why so many people attacked me. I just caught the virus. I am also a victim."



Zhao tested positive yesterday after both her grandparents did so a day earlier.

Places Zhao visited, including clubs, restaurants and a nail salon, were made public so people who had recently visited them will get tested as soon as possible.



The announcement, however, has led to online accusations blaming her for spreading the virus across the city and saying she's indecent.

Her personal information, including ID number and address, were released online, prompting a police investigation.

“I got six phone calls in one minute," Zhao said. "I tried not to look at the abusive online comments, but people kept sending messages attacking me. I cooperated with the epidemiological investigation the second I was confirmed. I reported my whereabouts truthfully in order to prevent the virus from spreading."



She stated her job is in marketing for clubs.

Zhao said her symptoms are mild and urged the public to wear masks and avoid crowds.

As of 1pm today, her statement has been viewed almost 42 million times, with 310,000 likes and 70,000 overwhelmingly supportive comments, just four hours after it was published.