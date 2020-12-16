Chinese epidemiologist among Nature's 10 for big role in 2020 fight against COVID-19

News / Nation

Chinese epidemiologist Li Lanjuan has been selected in Nature's list of 10 people who were part of big stories in science in 2020, as the science journal published the annual list online on Tuesday.

"In a year when the COVID-19 pandemic touched all parts of the globe, Nature has selected a group of people from around the world who were part of some of the biggest events in science in 2020," said Rich Monastersky, chief features editor at Nature.

Among the 10 people, Chinese epidemiologist Li Lanjuan is selected for her role in helping to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to Nature.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, rallied nations to respond to the threat of the novel coronavirus while navigating intense criticism over the agency's handling of the crisis.

Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, became the public face of the US government's COVID-19 response, providing reputable information to a concerned population.

Other persons on the list who contributed to the fight against the pandemic include: Uruguayan virologist Gonzalo Moratorio, Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research and development at the US drug firm Pfizer, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, etc.

In addition to the fight against COVID-19, the list also recognizes other important science stories from this year.

Adi Utarini, an Indonesian public-health researcher, helped lead a pioneering trial to combat dengue infections using mosquitoes bred to block transmission of the virus responsible for the disease.

Other selected persons include: Verena Mohaupt, the German logistics chief for an international Arctic mission, and US cosmologist Chanda Prescod-Weinstein.

Together with their colleagues, these individuals had important roles in a range of stories, said Monastersky.

Source: Xinhua
