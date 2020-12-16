4 cold-chain workers in NE China port test positive for coronavirus

Four cold storage enterprise workers in the city of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, have tested positive for COVID-19, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The asymptomatic cases were detected when workers with the Dalian Port Yidu Cold Chain Co Ltd were undergoing regular nucleic acid testing on Tuesday, according to the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.

Upon receiving the report, the Dalian headquarters immediately launched an emergency response, carrying out epidemiological investigation and tracing close contacts. All cold-chain goods at the port have been sealed. The batch of goods has not been distributed.