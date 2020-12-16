News / Nation

JD Finance creates firestorm of controversy with PR video

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  20:24 UTC+8, 2020-12-16       0
JD Finance apologized and removed a controversial public relations video after it was widely criticized, expressing remorse for projecting the wrong values.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  20:24 UTC+8, 2020-12-16       0
JD Finance creates firestorm of controversy with PR video

A screenshot of the short video showing a man in a camouflage jacket seeking help from a flight attendant.

JD Finance apologized and removed a controversial public relations video after it was widely criticized.

Officials from the financial arm of the e-commerce giant expressed remorse for projecting the wrong values in the short video, according to a statement issued yesterday.

The short promotional video was released yesterday on several video platforms, including Douyin.

In the video, a man dressed in a camouflage jacket appearing like a migrant worker and first-time air traveler asks a flight attendant to open a window because his mother feels sick and dizzy. Nearby passengers look on contemptuously and utter sarcastic comments.

Instead of offering any help, the flight attendant tells him he can pay 1,290 yuan (US$197) for an upgrade.

Apparently money-strapped, the man declines the offer. A man on the flight then suggests he use JD Finance, showing him on his phone how he can borrow as much as 150,000 yuan with low interest rates.

The ad quickly caused a firestorm of controversy, as people accused the company of vilifying migrant workers and tricking people into Internet loans by downplaying security risks and high interest rates.

Lax management and loose supervision led to the video's production and distribution, JD Finance officials said in the statement, vowing more stringent internal scrutiny.

The company also fired or demoted those responsible for the video.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
TikTok
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     