Electricity workers protect rare white storks

At Poyang Lake, protected birds have been found to be nesting on a transmission tower and work has been undertaken to protect them while ensure no break in the power supply.

Xinhua

Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province is an important wintering area for the oriental white stork, a national first-class protected animal. And the transmission tower there is a favorite nesting place, Xinhua news agency reported.

In February, staff from a local electricity company found a couple of storks and a nest of eggs on a tower. The workers kept watch on the family to guarantee their safety before they flew away.

As the weather gets colder, many migratory birds have arrived at Poyang Lake including oriental white storks who are used to flying back to the old nest.

In order to ensure the safety of power transmission facilities, the electric power department installed equipment on this tower to prevent bird droppings, and organized workers to go up to the tower to strengthen the bird's nest, so as to protect both power supplies and migratory birds.

