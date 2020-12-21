Chinese mainland reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

Chinese mainland reports 23 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 21 imported ones and two locally transmitted ones.

China's National Health Commission said Monday that it received reports of 23 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Sunday, including 21 imported ones and two locally transmitted ones.

The two locally transmitted cases were reported in Liaoning and Heilongjiang provinces respectively, the commission's daily report showed.

Eight new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, six in Inner Mongolia, three in Guangdong, two in Fujian and one each in Shanxi and Sichuan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Monday

Four new suspected cases, all of which imported, were reported in Shanghai, according to the commission.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported on Sunday.



