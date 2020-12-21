China's COVID-19 vaccines safe, effective: expert

Clinical trials and emergency inoculations so far have shown that China's COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, a Chinese expert said on Monday.

China has already conducted nearly 1 million emergency inoculations, said Zheng Zhongwei, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC) and head of a national working group for vaccine development. He noted that such vaccinations were given on a voluntary, informed basis and in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.

Some minor adverse reactions have been reported, but no serious side effects have occurred, said Zheng.

Over 60,000 recipients of China's vaccines have traveled overseas to high-risk areas, and no serious infections have been reported, said Zheng.