Chinese mainland reports 2 new locally COVID-19 cases

Including 13 imported ones and two locally transmitted ones

China's National Health Commission said Tuesday that it received reports of 15 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, including 13 imported ones and two locally transmitted ones.

The two locally transmitted cases were reported in Liaoning Province, the commission's daily report showed.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported on Monday.

A total of nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday.

By the end of Monday, a total of 4,149 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,864 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 285 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,867 by Monday, including 324 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 81,909 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland as of Monday, and 7,850 close contacts remained under medical observation.