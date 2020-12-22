News / Nation

China strives to build modern comprehensive transport system by 2035: white paper

Xinhua
  16:00 UTC+8, 2020-12-22       0
A modern comprehensive transport system will be in place by 2035 to substantially improve public satisfaction levels and better support national modernization, says a white paper.
Xinhua
  16:00 UTC+8, 2020-12-22       0

A modern comprehensive transport system will be in place by 2035 to substantially improve public satisfaction levels and better support national modernization, says a white paper released Tuesday.

The system will be safe, convenient, efficient, green and economical, featuring world-class facilities, technologies, management and services, according to the white paper titled "Sustainable Development of Transport in China" released by the State Council Information Office.

The system will raise the coordinated transport development in urban and rural areas to new heights, the white paper says.

To achieve such a goal, China is committed to people-centered development, and pursues supply-side structural reform as its main task, according to the document.

It says the country will shift its focus from speed and scale to quality and efficiency, put more emphasis on integrated development of different kinds of transportation, and rely more on innovation for growth.

By 2035, the National 1-2-3 Travel Circle and the Global 1-2-3 Logistics Circle will take initial shape, providing convenient combined transport of passengers, and economical and efficient multimodal transport of goods, the white paper says.

The National 1-2-3 Travel Circle refers to one-hour commute time in cities, two hours' travel time within city clusters, and three hours to travel between major domestic cities, according to the white paper.

The Global 1-2-3 Logistics Circle means one-day delivery to destinations within China, two-day delivery to neighboring countries, and three-day delivery to major global cities, according to the document.

In addition, China will make marked progress in developing intelligent, safe, green and shared transport by 2035, easing urban traffic congestion and creating a barrier-free travel system, the document says.

The country will establish a sci-tech innovation system for transport, develop advanced and safe key equipment, train high-caliber professionals, and create a sound market environment, says the document.

It will achieve the basic modernization of its transport governance, the document says, adding that the country's international competitiveness and influence in transport will be improved markedly.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     