China strives to build modern comprehensive transport system by 2035: white paper

A modern comprehensive transport system will be in place by 2035 to substantially improve public satisfaction levels and better support national modernization, says a white paper released Tuesday.

The system will be safe, convenient, efficient, green and economical, featuring world-class facilities, technologies, management and services, according to the white paper titled "Sustainable Development of Transport in China" released by the State Council Information Office.

The system will raise the coordinated transport development in urban and rural areas to new heights, the white paper says.

To achieve such a goal, China is committed to people-centered development, and pursues supply-side structural reform as its main task, according to the document.

It says the country will shift its focus from speed and scale to quality and efficiency, put more emphasis on integrated development of different kinds of transportation, and rely more on innovation for growth.

By 2035, the National 1-2-3 Travel Circle and the Global 1-2-3 Logistics Circle will take initial shape, providing convenient combined transport of passengers, and economical and efficient multimodal transport of goods, the white paper says.

The National 1-2-3 Travel Circle refers to one-hour commute time in cities, two hours' travel time within city clusters, and three hours to travel between major domestic cities, according to the white paper.

The Global 1-2-3 Logistics Circle means one-day delivery to destinations within China, two-day delivery to neighboring countries, and three-day delivery to major global cities, according to the document.

In addition, China will make marked progress in developing intelligent, safe, green and shared transport by 2035, easing urban traffic congestion and creating a barrier-free travel system, the document says.

The country will establish a sci-tech innovation system for transport, develop advanced and safe key equipment, train high-caliber professionals, and create a sound market environment, says the document.

It will achieve the basic modernization of its transport governance, the document says, adding that the country's international competitiveness and influence in transport will be improved markedly.