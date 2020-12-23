News / Nation

China's draft law revision specifies special correctional education for juveniles

Lawmakers are also considering lowering the minimum age at which a minor may be charged with a criminal offense to 12. 
A draft revision to China’s Law on the Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency has specified special correctional education for young offenders exempted from criminal punishment because of their age.

Lawmakers are also considering lowering the minimum age at which a minor may be charged with a criminal offense to 12. The draft revision was submitted on Tuesday to the ongoing session of China’s top legislature.

The revision stipulates that upon assessment and approval by special education steering committees, public security organs could send juveniles to special correctional education facilities, if they have committed crimes but are exempted from criminal punishment because they are under the age of criminal liability.

Provincial-level governments should designate at least one special school for special correctional education, the draft reads.

Public security organs and judicial administrations are responsible for the juvenile correction, while education administrations assume the responsibility of educating the juveniles, according to the draft.

