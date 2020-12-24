News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:40 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0
six locally transmitted cases were found in northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Xinhua
  10:40 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including six locally transmitted cases in northeast China's Liaoning Province, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Eleven of the new COVID-19 cases arrived from outside of the mainland, including six in Shanghai, two in Sichuan, and one each in Liaoning, Henan and Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday.

Twenty-two COVID-19 patients on the Chinese mainland were discharged from hospitals following recovery on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 4,174 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,900 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 274 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,899 by Wednesday, including 315 patients still receiving treatment, six of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 81,950 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday, and 7,488 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Wednesday saw 19 asymptomatic cases newly reported, 14 of them arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, six new asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 229 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 187 arrived from outside the mainland.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     