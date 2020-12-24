China suspends UK flights over new coronavirus strain
16:54 UTC+8, 2020-12-24 0
China has decided to suspend flights to and from the UK over concerns related to a new strain of COVID-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Thursday.
16:54 UTC+8, 2020-12-24 0
China has decided to suspend flights to and from the UK over concerns related to a new strain of COVID-19, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Thursday.
He said China will closely monitor developments and adjust prevention measures accordingly.
Source: CGTN Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports