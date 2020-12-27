News / Nation

China demands stricter inspections ahead of holidays

Xinhua
  13:16 UTC+8, 2020-12-27       0
China's disciplinary watchdog has demanded targeted efforts in tightening Party discipline and improving Party conduct during the forthcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays.
Xinhua
  13:16 UTC+8, 2020-12-27       0

China's disciplinary watchdog has demanded targeted efforts in tightening Party discipline and improving Party conduct during the forthcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays.

Once spotted, discipline violations should be instantly punished in a precise manner, according to a notice from the website of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

It called on disciplinary inspection and supervisory agencies at all levels to recognize the obstacles and weak links in China's efforts to control COVID-19, care for the needy, and guarantee production safety and public security.

The New Year and Spring Festival holidays are key to addressing the problems of formalities for formalities' sake, bureaucratism, hedonism, and extravagance, according to the notice. It called for efforts to prevent a resurgence of these problems during the holidays.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     