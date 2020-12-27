China demands stricter inspections ahead of holidays

China's disciplinary watchdog has demanded targeted efforts in tightening Party discipline and improving Party conduct during the forthcoming New Year and Spring Festival holidays.

Once spotted, discipline violations should be instantly punished in a precise manner, according to a notice from the website of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.

It called on disciplinary inspection and supervisory agencies at all levels to recognize the obstacles and weak links in China's efforts to control COVID-19, care for the needy, and guarantee production safety and public security.

The New Year and Spring Festival holidays are key to addressing the problems of formalities for formalities' sake, bureaucratism, hedonism, and extravagance, according to the notice. It called for efforts to prevent a resurgence of these problems during the holidays.