Crime thriller "Shock Wave 2" tops Chinese mainland box office

Chinese action crime thriller "Shock Wave 2" led the mainland box office chart Saturday, grossing 126.4 million yuan (about 19.36 million US dollars) on its third day of screening.

Coming in second was the Chinese fantasy feature "Dream of Eternity," which raked in about 69.36 million yuan, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

It was followed by disaster action blockbuster "The Rescue," which earned about 20.65 million yuan on Saturday. The film has raked in a total of 403 million yuan since its release on December 18.