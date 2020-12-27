News / Nation

Food giant to build Asia's largest pet food plant in China's Tianjin

US confectionery and pet food giant Mars plans to build Asia's largest modern pet food plant in north China's Tianjin Municipality, according to the company.
The project's launch ceremony was held in the municipality earlier this week. As stated in its plan, the plant will cover about 110,000 square meters and has an investment of more than 100 million US dollars. Its annual output will exceed 250,000 tons after reaching full capacity.

The project will not only bring more competitive pet food products to the Chinese market, but will play a positive role in the joint development of local upstream and downstream enterprises, according to sources with the Tianjin economic and technological development zone, where the plant is based.

Mars Inc. is a family-owned business that has been making diverse products and offering services for people and pets for over a century. The company owns many world-renowned brands such as Snickers, Dove and Royal Canin.

