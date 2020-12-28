Online activities to promote Chinese culture during holiday season

A series of online activities promoting intangible Chinese cultural heritage will be launched during the Spring Festival holiday.

A series of online activities promoting intangible Chinese cultural heritage will be launched during the Spring Festival holiday, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced on Monday.

Offline cultural events nationwide will be documented and shared on short-video and livestreaming platforms, showcasing local festival celebrations and helping those unable to reunite with their families during the holidays to overcome homesickness, said ministry official Zhong Jianbo at a press conference.

The videos will be posted and shared on major social media such as video-sharing platform Douyin, Zhong said, adding that all cultural activities will be organized in accordance with COVID-19 containment measures.

The Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on February 12 this year.