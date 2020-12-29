News / Nation

China's Wuhan begins emergency-use COVID-19 vaccination

  08:43 UTC+8, 2020-12-29
The city of Wuhan in central China has started the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine candidates on certain key groups of people, the municipal government said on Monday.
The city of Wuhan in central China has started the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine candidates on certain key groups of people, the municipal government said on Monday.

The vaccination, available at 48 designated clinics in 15 districts, began on December 24, targeting some key groups of people aged between 18 and 59, said He Zhenyu, deputy director of the center for disease control and prevention in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province.

Those receiving the vaccine need to take two shots with an interval of four weeks, said He at a press briefing.

From October 1 to December 27, Wuhan reported a total of 43 cases of imported COVID-19 infections — 10 confirmed cases and 33 asymptomatic ones. All but four asymptomatic carriers have been discharged from hospitals, said Peng Houpeng, deputy director of the municipal health commission.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
