Chinese mainland reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 27 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 15 locally transmitted cases and 12 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Eight of the locally transmitted cases were reported in northeast China's Liaoning Province, and seven in Beijing, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported Monday, said the commission.

Eighteen COVID-19 patients on the Chinese mainland were discharged from hospitals following recovery on Monday.

By the end of Monday, a total of 4,230 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,965 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 265 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 87,003 by Monday, including 348 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 82,021 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Monday, and 11,909 close contacts remained under medical observation.