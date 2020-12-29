News / Nation

China's Shenyang to increase nucleic acid testing frequency

Xinhua
  18:53 UTC+8, 2020-12-29       0
The city of Shenyang in Liaoning Province will increase nucleic acid testing frequency, the city headquarters in charge of COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control said Tuesday.
Xinhua
  18:53 UTC+8, 2020-12-29       0

The city of Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning Province will increase nucleic acid testing frequency, the city headquarters in charge of COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control said Tuesday.

The city will carry out nucleic acid testing for all the people in medium-risk areas while high-risk groups will undergo testing every 48 hours.

Nucleic acid testing will be carried out every three days for people working in cold chain logistics as well as their working environment. For those who are directly engaged in other high-risk work, nucleic acid testing shall be strictly carried out on a weekly basis.

The testing should also cover those working in farmers' markets, and delivery, take-out and transportation sectors. Besides, their working environment should also be tested and disinfected timely.

The province on Monday reported eight confirmed COVID-19 cases, six of which were identified in Shenyang.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     