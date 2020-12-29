News / Nation

7 airlines put China's ARJ21 regional aircraft into commercial operation

A total of seven airlines have put China's ARJ21 regional jetliner into commercial operation, according to the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC).

As of now, a total of 43 ARJ21 airplanes have been delivered to customers, said COMAC, developer of ARJ21 and C919 single-aisle passenger aircraft.

These ARJ21 regional jetliners have served on 108 air routes and carried 1.53 million passengers, COMAC said.

The ARJ21 regional jetliner has entered a phase of accelerated deliveries and large scale commercial operation.

On June 28 this year, COMAC delivered one ARJ21 to each of the country's three major carriers: Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines. These deliveries marked the arrival of the homegrown jetliner in the domestic mainstream civil aviation market.

Besides, COMAC has delivered ARJ21 airplanes to Chengdu Airlines, China Express Airlines, Jiangxi Air and Genghis Khan Airlines.

The ARJ21 is China's first turbofan regional passenger jetliner designed with a capacity of 78 to 90 seats and a range of 3,700 km. As a pioneer of Chinese commercial airplanes, the ARJ21 was put into commercial service by Chengdu Airlines in June 2016.

