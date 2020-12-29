Store manager dreams of a united HK after a year of rioting, epidemic

Ah-fan, the training and operation manager of Best Mart 360°, was in charge of predicting rioters' next move and protecting her company's stores during demontrations in Hong Kong.

Ah-fan swiftly tidied up the warehouse and took a breather in her chair. While relaxing, she leaned a little bit forward, as if being ready for a race.

“I watched the demonstrations closely and always ran first during last year’s social unrest,” recalled the 48-year-old manager of a retail chain. Her job was to predict rioters’ next move and protect her company’s stores, although she sometimes was tear-gassed, or was blocked by demonstrators.

At Best Mart 360°, the Hong Kong-based snack chain where Ah-fan works, more than half of its stores were damaged during the disturbances, with more than 70 vandalized on one violent night. Tearing down shelves, destroying storefronts, spraying insulting words using black paint ... Ah-fan, who has worked with the company for more than five years, had never seen vandalism so close and vivid.

During one demonstration, the window of a newly opened store was smashed, and the staff had to pull the rolling door down and hid inside the store until the police arrived.

As the company’s training and operation manager, Ah-fan is constantly shuttling between stores in Hong Kong Island, Kowloon and the New Territories. Before the national security law in Hong Kong took effect, however, her job was more like a “trouble shooter.”

“Staring at my phone 24 hours a day, sometimes rushing to the damaged store at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning,” Ah-fan said, adding that she was especially stressed and anxious during weekends and holidays when protests turned violent. But with the support from customers, she managed to survive.

“Every time we cleaned up a store and reopened, customers came in to show their support. A word of comfort was able to warm us and keep us going at such a difficult time,” she said.

After disturbances, peace is ever more cherished among Hong Kong residents. At the end of June, Ah-fan and her colleagues finally saw the promulgation of the highly-anticipated national security law in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

“We were very worried at first, because we thought some people would demonstrate against the law. So we were on high alert during the early days after the promulgation.” Her worries were mollified as social disorders gradually disappeared with almost no more demonstrations.

In the meantime, Hong Kong’s social wounds have slowly healed, especially in the second half of the year. Some of the barriers in front of banks have been removed, and universities have once again become a place for study. Ah-fan’s company has also opened 13 new stores in six months by the end of September. “Step by step, we are going in a good direction. Although the epidemic has an impact on business, at least everyone can work at ease,” she said.

To her surprise, some young people who had participated in demonstrations also joined her team. “They told me that they took to the street out of herd mentality, and realized the dangers of violence when the shops where they used to work were also vandalized, which changed their mind.”

Figures from the Hong Kong police showed that a total of 10,171 people were arrested between June 9, 2019 and November 30, 2020 for their involvement in social unrest, among whom 2,389 were prosecuted. Besides, 40 people were arrested for acts and activities endangering national security. Unfortunately, there are a number of young faces among those arrested.

“It’s painful to think that they have already made mistakes before knowing what is right and what is wrong. Do things responsibly and don’t joke about one’s own future. This is my advice to young people.”

Although having no children of her own, Ah-fan treats young people like her children.

In 2020, safety is no longer the deepest concern for her, but COVID-19. “I’ve been wearing the face mask for so long that I could hardly remember what I look like,” she lamented, saying the epidemic is now the biggest challenge for Hong Kong.

And she was not exaggerating. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 8,600 and is still mounting. Over 130 people have died.

For Ah-fan, life is a journey. She has made friends with many trainees over the years. “The year 2020 we experienced together has brought us both laughter and tears.”

In a newly opened store, Ah-fan was still busy, but beamed with expectations for the coming year.

“I hope the whole society will be united as ever, and everyone healthy and happy.”