Nearly 7,000 arrested for illegal fishing in Yangtze River

Chinese police have solved more than 4,700 criminal cases related to illegal fishing in the Yangtze River, arresting over 6,900 suspects, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) Wednesday.

More than 3,900 fishing boats and 45,000 units of fishing gear have been seized in a series of crackdowns on illegal fishing in China's longest river since July, the MPS said.

Under the supervision of the MPS, 155 major cases associated with illegal fishing have been solved, while over 360 criminal gangs associated with the supply chain of illegal catches have been busted.

In January 2020, China implemented a full fishing ban in 332 conservation areas in the Yangtze River basin. The ban will be expanded to a 10-year moratorium on all natural waterways of the river, including its major tributaries and lakes, from January 1, 2021.