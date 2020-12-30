News / Nation

Nearly 7,000 arrested for illegal fishing in Yangtze River

Xinhua
  21:19 UTC+8, 2020-12-30       0
Chinese police have solved more than 4,700 criminal cases related to illegal fishing in the Yangtze River, arresting over 6,900 suspects.
Xinhua
  21:19 UTC+8, 2020-12-30       0

Chinese police have solved more than 4,700 criminal cases related to illegal fishing in the Yangtze River, arresting over 6,900 suspects, according to the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) Wednesday.

More than 3,900 fishing boats and 45,000 units of fishing gear have been seized in a series of crackdowns on illegal fishing in China's longest river since July, the MPS said.

Under the supervision of the MPS, 155 major cases associated with illegal fishing have been solved, while over 360 criminal gangs associated with the supply chain of illegal catches have been busted.

In January 2020, China implemented a full fishing ban in 332 conservation areas in the Yangtze River basin. The ban will be expanded to a 10-year moratorium on all natural waterways of the river, including its major tributaries and lakes, from January 1, 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     