Chinese premier stresses epidemic control during Spring Festival travel rush

  2020-12-31
An executive meeting of the State Council urged a reasonable allocation of transport capacity and asked local authorities to encourage people to avoid non-essential travel.
CFP

Passengers at the Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan, Hubei Province on Wednesday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday called for solid work on epidemic prevention and control during the Spring Festival travel rush.

Migrant workers should get paid in full and on time, Li said while presiding over an executive meeting of the State Council, which also approved a draft regulation on state-assets management.

The meeting urged a reasonable allocation of transport capacity and asked local authorities to encourage people to avoid non-essential travel.

Epidemic prevention and control standards for the Spring Festival travel season should be strictly implemented, the meeting said. It added that requirements concerning passenger and cargo transportation should be specified.

Contactless ticket sales and security check measures, such as electronic tickets, should be promoted. Convenient services should also be offered to senior citizens who do not have access to smart technologies, the meeting said.

China has made positive progress in addressing the issue of unpaid wages of migrant workers, said the meeting, adding that the country would continue taking actions to ensure that migrant workers would receive their wages in full and on time.

The country will intensify the investigation of unpaid wage problems, urge the settlement of unpaid wages involving various projects before the Spring Festival, and deal with wage arrears cases in accordance with the law, said the meeting.

State-owned assets of administrative and public institutions will be regulated at different levels of government, according to the meeting.

Efforts should be made to improve asset utilization and implement budget and performance management, it said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shen Ke
