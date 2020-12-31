Chinese mainland reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 25 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including nine locally transmitted cases and 16 arriving from outside the mainland.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 25 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, including nine locally transmitted cases and 16 arriving from outside the mainland, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Five of the locally transmitted cases were reported in northeast China's Liaoning Province, and two each in Beijing and Heilongjiang, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to the disease were reported Wednesday, said the commission.