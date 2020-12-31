News / Nation

China, Japan to build direct telephone line under maritime and air liaison mechanism

A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday said China and Japan have made positive progress in the consultations involving the direct telephone line under the maritime and air liaison mechanism.

The building process is expected to start as soon as possible, according to Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, during a press conference.

Tan said the maritime and air liaison mechanism between the Chinese and Japanese defense departments has been operating well since its establishment in 2018 and has played a positive role in maintaining peace and stability in the East China Sea.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
