China's Wuhan opens first intercity subway

The Chinese metropolis of Wuhan on Saturday opened its first intercity subway in the latest effort to boost integration in central China's urban agglomeration.

The Chinese metropolis of Wuhan on Saturday opened its first intercity subway in the latest effort to boost integration in central China's urban agglomeration.

The Gedian section of Line 11 connects the existing subway network in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, and a train station in the neighboring city of Ezhou. Its operation will make Ezhou the second city to enter "the subway era" in the province, according to the government of Ezhou.

Officials said the 3.7-km line will link two national development zones, as well as four railway stations, in the two cities.

The Wuhan urban agglomeration, which includes Wuhan and eight cities in its proximity, is among the largest city clusters in central China.