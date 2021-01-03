News / Nation

Meituan apologizes for Hall of Victims misinformation

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  16:26 UTC+8, 2021-01-03
Meituan has apologized for improper information about The Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders on an app after it drew criticism online.
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  16:26 UTC+8, 2021-01-03       0
China's shopping platform Meituan has apologized for improper information about The Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders on an app after it was widely criticized, China Central Television has reported.

A netizen found that the memorial hall was featured as "a good place for relaxation, leisure and entertainment" on an app under Meituan, which sparked fury online on January 2.

Meituan apologizes for Hall of Victims misinformation

The Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders was featured as "a good place for relaxation, leisure and entertainment".

The memorial hall said on its official Weibo account that: "Our hall is a place to hold the national memorial ceremony, bearing the responsibility to remember history and cherish peace. For relaxation, leisure and entertainment, you can go anywhere else!"

The app also had improper tags such as "indoor entertainment" or "no pleasure without meat" for other important historical sites and memorial halls.

Meituan apologizes for Hall of Victims misinformation

"Indoor entertainment" or "no pleasure without meat" tags for some important historical sites and memorial halls.

Meituan Ticket has apologized and deleted the improper information. It now reads: "Remember history, site for national memorial ceremony."

Meituan said it will improve technical means and review mechanisms, and invite relevant managing departments and scenic spots to guide it over online information display.

"Being in awe of history is the prerequisite for good products," it said. "Deeply sorry again. Thank you for your supervision and criticism. We will keep the lesson in mind and strive to provide better services."  

Meituan apologizes for Hall of Victims misinformation

Meituan Ticket's apology on Weibo.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Weibo
Meituan
﻿
Follow Us

