Beijing reports 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case, 1 imported case

  17:46 UTC+8, 2021-01-03
Beijing reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and one imported case on Saturday, local health authorities said Sunday.
No new asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Saturday, said the Beijing municipal health commission.

The new locally transmitted COVID-19 case was an 8-month-old girl living in the city's Shunyi District. The baby is a close contact of a confirmed case who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The new imported case was a 24-year-old Chinese national who worked in Pakistan and arrived at the Beijing Capital International Airport on December 18. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday during quarantine and has been sent to the designated medical institution for treatment.

Epidemiological investigation on the cases is underway, said the municipal authorities.

