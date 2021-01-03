News / Nation

China's Hebei reports new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case

Xinhua
  20:42 UTC+8, 2021-01-03       0
North China's Hebei Province reported one locally-transmitted COVID-19 case on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.
No suspected or asymptomatic cases were reported in the province on Saturday.

A 61-year-old woman in the rural area of Gaocheng District in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang tested positive and was diagnosed with COVID-19 following symptoms such as a tight chest, cough and a body temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius, according to the leadership office for COVID-19 prevention and control of the district.

She is receiving treatment at a designated hospital.

As of Saturday, the province had reported a total of 367 confirmed cases, 34 of which were imported. Out of the cases, one is still receiving treatment. Another imported asymptomatic case is under medical observation, the commission said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
