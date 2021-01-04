News / Nation

China's four-day holiday travel rush sees 35 mln rail passengers

Xinhua
  17:48 UTC+8, 2021-01-04       0
Roughly 34.73 million people traveled by train in China during the four-day New Year travel rush, with COVID-19 precautions in place, the railway operator said on Monday.
The peak rail passenger flow came on January 1, the first day of the three-day New Year holiday, as 9.89 million passenger trips were recorded, said the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. That was 481,000 more travelers than on January 1, 2020, an increase of 5.1 percent.

A total of 3.42 million people traveled by air in China from January 1 to January 3, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The railway sector said it has taken precautions against COVID-19 during the travel rush, including temperature checks both inside and outside of stations, separated seats for passengers with fever symptoms, and properly ventilating and disinfecting the travel environment.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
