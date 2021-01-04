China's Shenyang reports one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case

The city of Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning Province reported one locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case, local authorities said Monday.

From Sunday midnight to 12 pm Monday, the city reported the new confirmed case while conducting a city-wide nucleic acid testing, according to a press briefing on the COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control work.

Relevant departments are carrying out epidemiological investigations on the virus carrier.

On December 23, 2020, Shenyang reported its first locally transmitted case during its recent sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks. On December 31, the city started conducting nucleic acid tests for all its residents in nine districts to screen for coronavirus infections.