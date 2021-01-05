News / Nation

China to expand COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity

  15:58 UTC+8, 2021-01-05
Production plans will be properly arranged to maximize production potential and ensure the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has moved to facilitate corporate cooperation along industrial chains to accelerate the industrialization of COVID-19 vaccines and expand production capacity to ensure the supply of vaccines, an official said Tuesday.

Wang Jiangping, vice minister of industry and information technology, said the country's production capacity will be steadily expanded while ensuring the quality and safety of vaccines.

Production plans will be properly arranged to maximize production potential and ensure the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, Wang said.

