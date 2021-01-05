News / Nation

Beijing extends COVID-19 observation period for inbound travelers

Xinhua
  21:39 UTC+8, 2021-01-05       0
Beijing has extended the COVID-19 observation period for inbound travelers to 21 days following sporadic locally-transmitted cases.
Xinhua
  21:39 UTC+8, 2021-01-05       0

Beijing has extended the COVID-19 observation period for inbound travelers to 21 days following sporadic locally-transmitted cases.

Recently, there have been cases in Beijing and other cities across the country in which inbound travelers were confirmed as COVID-19 patients after 14 days of isolated observation and this led to a rebound in indigenous cases, said Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government, at a press conference Tuesday.

To prevent the risk of infection caused by people with an extremely long incubation period, the capital has decided to tighten health management measures for inbound travelers, Xu said.

According to the measures issued by the municipal government, when people, items or environment on an inbound flight are found positive by customs or are diagnosed positive during isolated observation, passengers who took the same flight should be under isolation or stay at home for another seven days after a 14-day observation period.

For those who do not test positive at the customs-entry stage or during the observation period, health monitoring will be strictly implemented for another seven days after the 14-day observation. Meanwhile, inbound travelers may enter Beijing 21 days after they enter China at another port of entry.

In addition, Beijing will step up testing and screening of both inbound travelers and goods they came in close contact with.

Currently, a total of 2.59 million nucleic acid tests have been taken in Beijing, including the districts of Shunyi and Chaoyang, since a rebound in indigenous cases, according to the press conference.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     