Chinese mainland reports 32 new COVID-19 cases

China's National Health Commission said on Wednesday that it received reports of 32 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, of which 23 were locally transmitted and nine were imported.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 20 were reported in Hebei and one each in Beijing, Liaoning and Heilongjiang, said the commission in its daily report.

Two new suspected cases were reported, including one arriving from outside the mainland.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported.

A total of 21 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 4,348 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,063 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 285 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 87,215 by Tuesday, including 443 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 82,138 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the virus, according to the report.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Tuesday.