News / Nation

Hebei Province enters wartime mode as COVID-19 cases rise

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  12:25 UTC+8, 2021-01-06       0
The northern province reported 20 local cases yesterday, all but three of the 23 cases confirmed on the Chinese mainland, and 43 asymptomatic cases.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  12:25 UTC+8, 2021-01-06       0
Hebei Province enters wartime mode as COVID-19 cases rise
Imaginechina

People receive nucleic acid tests in Shijiazhuang, capital city of Hebei Province, on January 6, 2020. 

An uptick in COVID-19 cases in Hebei Province and multiple family clusters of the virus have prompted the province into wartime mode.

The northern province reported 20 local cases yesterday, all but three of the 23 cases confirmed on the Chinese mainland, and 43 asymptomatic cases.

Several expressways leading to and departing from Hebei were closed, local road management authorities said.

A team led by the director of the National Health Commission Ma Xiaowei arrived in the province yesterday to better assess the situation.

The virus is still spreading, and the situation is “grim,” the Hebei Daily quoted Ma as saying.

Hebei health authorities will test the entire population in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang City, which reported 19 local cases yesterday. 

All kindergartens and primary and middle schools in Shijiazhuang will suspend in-person classes today, while boarding schools will be under lockdown.

Among the cases reported in Shijiazhuang yesterday, eight are from Xiaoguozhuang Village while several others are from people who have recently visited the village.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     